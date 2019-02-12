Real estate
Sales of Houses and Condos Up in 2018
The number of sales of single-family homes in Sarasota County increased by 0.5 percent between 2017 and 2018, according to new figures published by the Realtor Association of Sarasota, while sales of single-family homes rose by 7 percent in Manatee County. Townhouse and condo sales also increased in both counties: They rose by 8.1 percent in Sarasota County and by 11.1 percent in Manatee County.