Hospital Nonprofit Names New Development Director

Barbara Evans Image: Courtesy Ticia Mahler

The Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation recently hired Barbara Evans as its director of development. In her new position, Evans will be responsible for cultivating relationships on behalf of the Healthcare Foundation in support of its philanthropic mission. She has nearly 20 years of fundraising experience and previously served as the chief development officer for Grace Place for Children and Families in Naples. The Healthcare Foundation is a philanthropic partner that helps Sarasota Memorial Health Care System.