Marco Rubio to Speak at Trade Group's Annual Dinner

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, will speak at the 69th Annual Installation & Awards Dinner of the Gulf Coast Builders Xchange on Thursday, Feb. 21. The organization's incoming chairman, David Karins of Karins Engineering Group, Inc., will be installed at the event, and Fred Starling of the Starling Group will receive the organization's Lifetime Achievement Award. The event begins with networking time at 6 p.m. and takes place at the Hyatt Regency, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. Tickets are $175-$225.