Nautilus Homes owner and founder Ryan Perrone (left) and Rick Mountjoy Image: Courtesy Su Byron

Sarasota's Nautilus Homes, a boutique luxury property builder, recently hired Rick Mountjoy as the firm’s new vice president of client experience. As a young boy, Mountjoy helped with his father’s building company and as a young man, he launched his own business and then went on to join a homebuilder in the Maryland and Virginia region.