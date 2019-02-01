Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

The new marina at One Particular Harbour Image: Rob Harris

Minto Communities and Margaritaville Holdings are hosting a grand opening for the new deepwater marina at the company's new Bradenton development, One Particular Harbour, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9. The public event will include live music, a water ski show, stilt walkers, a photo booth, food, a bar and more. Tours of the new marina and model homes will also be available. The new marina includes 55 wet slips for boats up to 45 feet and an enclosed boathouse capable of supporting 128 vessels up to 42 feet. The development is located at 12300 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.