Firm Adds New Family and Marital Law Attorney

Camile Campagna Image: Courtesy Robert Schreitmueller

The Sarasota law firm Dickinson & Gibbons, P.A., recently hired attorney Camile Campagna. Campagna practices primarily in the area of marital and family law with attorneys Deborah Blue and Mark Wilson. She earned a bachelor of science in criminal justice from Ohio's Defiance College and a Juris Doctor from New York's Hofstra University. She previously worked as an assistant state attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit, prosecuting misdemeanor, felony and juvenile cases.