The Patterson Foundation Invests $250,000 in the National Campaign for Grade-Level Reading

Continuing its support for the nationwide movement to increase childhood success among children in low-income families, The Patterson Foundation has contributed $250,000 to the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading (GLR). The foundation has contributed more than $1.5 million to the campaign since 2013. This most recent contribution helps support the national network of communities working to build better futures for low-income students by ensuring all children read on grade-level by the end of third grade. Currently, 80 percent of children from low-income families are not reaching this milestone.

The GLR campaign includes more than 300 communities in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Canada, including the Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, which encompasses Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties.