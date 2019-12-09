County Neighborhood Services Department to Introduce 'Neighborhood Pointers' Program

On Friday, Dec. 13, the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations will host Miranda Landsdale, Sarasota County community outreach specialist, who will introduce the county's new "Neighborhood Pointers" program. The program is designed to guide neighborhood leaders and residents seeking to improve their neighborhoods by providing paths to objectives and resolving issues encountered through tips, classes, meetings, access to resources and strategy consultations provided by the county planning staff. The association will also celebrate the success of several recent initiatives and host a potluck dinner. The meeting will be held at the firehouse at 2070 Waldemere St.; for more information, click here.