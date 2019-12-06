Port Manatee Security Training Earns Coast Guard Certification

Port Manatee’s facility security officer (FSO) training program—the only such approved course offered by a U.S. seaport—has earned new certification from the U.S. Coast Guard. Port Manatee’s FSO course, certified since 2005 by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration, has now received Coast Guard approval, in accordance with latest federal certification procedures. The three-day course, offered quarterly, covers U.S. and international regulatory requirements for seaport security, security planning, vulnerability risks and assessments and interagency collaboration, all with a focus on antiterrorism. It is taught by port security personnel and retired Coast Guard officers. The course has been offered at Port Manatee since 2005.