Community Foundation of Sarasota County Launches New Website

The homepage of the new Community Foundation of Sarasota website. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County has launched a new website to better connect the community with its mission by enhancing transparency and storytelling capabilities. Site visitors are able to interact with several new features, including photo and video galleries, recurring blog posts, and a timeline of the foundation’s 40 years of community impact. The addition of key Spanish-translated pages also recognizes the importance of a multi-lingual platform and reflects the diversity of the local community.