Your Top 6 Things to Do: Dec. 5-11

Sarasota Contemporary Dance's Monessa Smalley Image: Sorcha Augustine

Dec. 5-8

Take a trip to funky town when Sarasota Contemporary Dance teams with the eight-piece band Reverend Barry & The Funk for four high-energy performances at the FSU Center’s Cook Theatre.

Dec. 7

Cheer on hundreds of your neighbors who’ll be marching in this 24th annual hometown parade along downtown Sarasota’s Main Street. The fun starts at 7 p.m.

Dec. 5

Choral ensembles from area schools will entertain you in the beautiful Ringling Museum courtyard with favorite holiday carols at this annual family affair, plus extended art gallery areas. Free admission with one unwrapped toy to benefit the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots.

Dec. 6-7

Another cutting-edge experience from The Ringling Art of Performance, this solo work by the Mexico City-based theater troupe deals with what happened when a company member falsified his identity to work on an assembly line for six months at minimum wage in a Tijuana factory on the U.S. border. Performed in Spanish with English supertitles.

Dec. 6-8

Just in time for holiday shopping, more than 80 of the nation’s top craft artists return to Robarts Arena with a wide variety of handmade jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood, painting, sculpture and wearable art. New this year, admission is free.

Dec. 6

An outdoor screening of the classic holiday film, The Santa Clause, highlights this festive family evening on the lawn at Historic Spanish Point. And mark your calendar for next Friday evening, Dec. 13 when the bayfront museum in Osprey presents Rockin’ Around the Point, with live music, games, holiday treats and more.