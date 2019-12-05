The Ringling Names New Board Officers, Members

Nancy Parrish will serve as the Ringling's board chair through June 2020. Image: Evan Sigmund

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art has announced a new a slate of officers and appointed four members to its board of directors. Nancy J. Parrish will serve as board chair, Jeffrey R. Hotchkiss as vice-chair, Edward M. Swan, Jr. as treasurer, and Dr. Sarah H. Pappas as secretary for the next fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2020. The Hon. Dennis Archer, Leon R. Ellin, Leslie Victor Pantin and Debra Short were named to the board.