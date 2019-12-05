Supervisor of Elections Accepting Scholarship Applications

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner is accepting applications for a $1,200 scholarship to be awarded by the Florida Supervisors of Elections (FSE) in 2020. The FSE is offering a total of three scholarships to eligible college/university juniors or seniors enrolled or accepted as full-time students in an accredited Florida university or college.

To be eligible, an applicant must be either a political science, public or business administration, or journalism/mass communication major; have finished two years of junior college or undergraduate work and be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student in a senior college or university in Florida; have been a resident of Florida for at least two years preceding the academic year for which the application is made; and be registered to vote in the county where the application is made. Additional eligibility requirements are listed on the application and in the scholarship guidelines, which are available online at sarasotavotes.com. Completed applications must be received by Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. For more information, call (941) 861-8606.