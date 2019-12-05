Selva to Add Second Location Near University Town Center Mall

After 15 years in business, the ever-popular Sarasota restaurant Selva is expanding, with plans to open a second location near the University Town Center mall next summer. The new restaurant will take up roughly 5,000 square feet in a Cattlemen Road space adjacent to the jewelry store Jared. Selva has long been one of Sarasota's best restaurants (we recently named it to our list of the top 50 in the area) and was a pioneer in bringing Peruvian flavors to Sarasota's taste buds. Odds are good that the new restaurant will be great, too.