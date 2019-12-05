Concession Golf Club Hires Jeffrey Parsons as General Manager

Jeffrey Parsons Image: Courtesy Photo

Jeffrey Parsons has joined the Concession Golf Club as its general manager. A graduate of Bowling Green State University with a master’s degree in sports administration from Ohio University, Parsons led his own professional sports marketing and event management company for more than 15 years. He got his start as an assistant manager at Muirfield Village Golf Club, and was the tournament director with PGA National, where he ran ran multiple major golf championships for PGA and PGA Seniors. Most recently, he served as general manager for IMG Sports Academy’s golf club.