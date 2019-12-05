Brain Health Initiative to Host Public Meeting Dec. 9

The Brain Health Initiative—the Lakewood Ranch-based program that focus on the science, application, and innovation of brain health promotion, prevention, early identification, innovative intervention, and performance optimization across the lifespan—invites the public to a meeting to review progress from Phase 1 of its initiative and to receive updates on Phase 2. The event will be held at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing on Dec. 9 from 5-7 p.m. To RSVP, click here.