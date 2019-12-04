A Seafood Festival, a Food Truck Rally and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

Thursday, Dec. 5

Join Taste magazine on a historical walking tour starting at Motorworks Brewing and meandering through the Village of the Arts. Stop into art galleries and shops between grabbing cuisine samples at Bird Rock Taco Shack, Ortygia and Sugar Cubed Pastry Lab. The one-and-a-half-mile trip is perfect for lovers of food and history! Ticket price includes the tour, treats and a glass of beer at Motorworks. Cost is $45 and spots can be reserved here.

Dec. 6-8

Get your fish fix all weekend at the Siesta Beach Seafood and Music Festival. In addition to fresh, local seafood, the festival offers tempting appetizers and desserts along with vegetarian options. A variety of alcoholic, non-alcoholic and fruit drinks will also be available. Each day will feature musical groups playing R&B, blues and beyond. Between nibbling and grooving, find time to shop the marketplace featuring arts, crafts and other products. General admission is $5 and children under 12 are free.

Friday, Dec. 6

Over the holiday season, the Sarasota Country Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources department is hosting a tasty food truck rally series. This Friday, from 5 to 9 p.m. at North Jetty Park, enjoy a bounty of food trucks, yard games and music. Fun for the whole family.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Admittedly, it's a stretch to call this a food event, but Gigis Foodtruck (serving authentic Hawaiian cuisine) will be in attendance along with foodie vendors such as Vegan Sweet Tooth. Who doesn't want to nosh on some fried rice and barbecue while hearing tales of the sea from Captain Donovan while the sirens of Blue Mermaid Designs splash in their tank? Plus, over 25 vendors with a variety of goods celebrating all things mermaid will be on site. Admission is free.

Monday, Dec. 9

Monday nights are for prose at the Elixir Tea House. Starting at 7 p.m. join host Steve McAllister in sharing poetry and short stories. Stay warm on these “chilly” winter nights with a pot of Mango and Friend fruit tea and compassionate company. Salads, sandwiches, hummus plates and other food items are available as well.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Andrea's Restaurant will be hosting a wine dinner with Valter Lodali, “The Kind of Piedmont.” The five-course meal will feature dishes like Florida spiny lobster ravioli, veal in tuna sauce and imported Italian cheeses. Each dish is accompanied by a wine pairing. The meal is $100 per person and you can snag your seat by calling (941) 951-9200.