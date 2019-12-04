Cruise Car Wins National U.S. Veterans Administration Contract

Cruise Car Image: Courtesy Photo

Sarasota-based Cruise Car is beginning shipment of 28 custom-built low-speed vehicles to the Veterans Administration campus in Palo Alto, Calif., in response to continued demand for its vehicles among VA facilities. The $430,000 contract is the most recent of several contracts that Cruise Car has been awarded by the Department of Veterans Affairs for facilities around the nation, including VA medical centers and VA cemeteries in 10 other states. The Palo Alto VA chose four Cruise Car styles: electric six-person shuttles, electric six-foot cargo vans, electric six-foot open cargo boxes and small gas-powered utility carts. Other popular vehicles with the VA include a shuttle cart with extra leg room for easy loading for the elderly.

Cruise Cars are currently in use at more than 1,000 properties worldwide, including Disney, Universal Studios, the Tampa Bay Rays, Hilton Hotels, Ritz-Carlton, universities, every branch of the U.S. military, NASA, the National Park Service and major airports and municipalities.