Driving in Circles
Roundabout Construction is Everywhere. Here’s an Update on Where and Why
In the city of Sarasota, three roundabouts under construction are all slated for completion in Fall 2020.
City of Sarasota
There are eight completed roundabouts in the city and three under construction, which are slated for completion in Fall 2020.
Under Construction
U.S. 41 at 10th Street 2. U.S. 41 at 14th Street 3. U.S. 41 at Fruitville Road
Approved
U.S. 41 at Gulfstream Avenue. Construction will begin after the U.S. 41/Fruitville Road roundabout is completed. The Gulfstream project is estimated to take two years to complete.
Ringling Boulevard and Pine Place. No timetable for this project has been set.
Under Discussion
U.S. 41 and Myrtle Avenue, U.S. 41 and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Unincorporated Sarasota has 16 completed round-abouts with three more under construction.
4,500
No. of roundabouts in the U.S., according to the Federal Highway Administration (FHA)
No. 1
Florida’s rank in the U.S. for number of roundabouts
25%
Percentage of U.S. traffic fatalities that take place in traditional intersections. (FHA)
78-82%
Percentage at which roundabouts reduce serious accidents when compared to conventional intersections. (FHA)
15-25 MPH
Speeds vehicles generally are reduced to when traveling through roundabouts. (FHA)