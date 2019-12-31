  1. Eat & Drink
Food Truck Lobster Rolls, a Jazz Brunch and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

Also on the menu: a pint with your pup and a discussion on healthy whole foods.

By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson 12/31/2019 at 1:12pm

Image: Shutterstock

Rockstar Lobster at Big Top Brewing

Saturday, Jan. 4

Food truck Rockstar Lobster is partnering with Big Top Brewing Company to host an evening of crustacean proportions. Grab yourself a pint of something classic (Have you tried the Hawaiian Lion, a coconut coffee porter?) or a seasonal brew before settling down with a plate of Maine lobster.

Cardiovascular Benefits of Whole Foods at University Town Center

Saturday, Jan. 4

The Mall at University Town Center is hosting a discussion with David C. Buck Jr. from the Bradenton Cardiology Center about the cardiovascular benefits of a whole-food, plant-based diet. The event is free and you can register here. For your health!

Jazz Brunch at Muse

Sunday, Jan. 5

This weekend head to Muse at The Ringling for a melodic jazz brunch featuring John Hetherington. Enjoy a musical meal on the patio overlooking the grounds before taking an afternoon stroll through Mable Ringling's beloved rose garden. Chardonnay anyone?

Brew and Browse Craft Market at 3 Keys Brewing

Sunday, Jan. 5

Join 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery for its monthly craft market from noon to 5 p.m. this Sunday. Local artists and vendors will have wares including jewelry, apparel, home décor and vegan baked goods. Come early to enjoy brunch with bottomless mimosas!

JDogs at JDub's Brewing Company

Sunday, Jan. 5

The dogs days are far from over at JDub's Brewing Company, which is hosting its monthly puppers party this weekend. From 1 to 4 p.m. show off your pooch, meet fellow canine enthusiasts and have a chance to win raffle prizes. A food truck will be on-site to provide tasty treats, along with special doggie themed vendors. 

breweries, food and drink, lobster, beer, food, Weekly Planner
11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

