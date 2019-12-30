William G. and Marie Selby Foundation Awards $77,000 Grant to Children First

The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation recently awarded a $77,000 grant to Children First for improved building security at four of its locations. Access control doors and upgraded security cameras will be placed in every classroom and public space at the Dr. Elaine Marieb Early Learning Center, the Venice campus (a partnership with Suncoast Charities), Our Mother’s House (a childcare partnership with Catholic Charities and the Diocese of Venice), and the North Port campus. The improved building security aims to further enhance the safety of more than 250 children and their families each year, as well as hundreds of staff members, volunteers, and supporters. Studies show that prolonged exposure to toxic or stressful environments can undermine a child’s sense of security and threaten her or his healthy development.