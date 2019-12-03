The Ringling Receives Significant Gift From Stanton and Nancy Kaplan

Stanton B. and Nancy W. Kaplan Image: Courtesy Photo

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art has announced a significant gift from Stanton B. and Nancy W. Kaplan. The Kaplans' gift includes a major photography collection, a scholars' rock collection (also known as gongshi), and funds to endow a curatorial position in photography, as well as the museum's photography and media arts program. The contribution includes more than 1,000 photographs by more than 30 prominent artists, including Eugène Atget, Imogen Cunningham, Edward Weston and many others, as well as a fascinating collection of Asian scholars’ rocks. More than 40 of the Kaplans’ gifted photographs by famed Mexican photographer Manuel Alvarez Bravo will be on exhibition from Dec. 8, 2019- March 1, 2020. Manuel Alvarez Bravo: Specters and Parables can be seen in The Ringling’s Ulla R. and Arthur F. Searing Wing.