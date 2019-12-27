The Food Stories You Read and Loved in 2019

Little-neck clams and shrimp steamed with kale and heirloom tomatoes at The Sandbar, one of our 2019 best restaurants. Image: Tim Robison

When you live in a place like Sarasota, you want great food and great water views. In this list, former Tampa Bay Times restaurant critic Laura Reiley picks six spots that offer both.

Our food critic Cooper Levey-Baker scoured the Suncoast for our region's best restaurants, from five-star, white-tablecloth spots to barbecue joints with picnic tables. The result is a varied, ultra-local list of the way we want to eat right now.

Columbia Restaurant opened on St. Armands Circle in 1959, and has amassed a loyal following ever since. We talked to general manager Richard Applegren about the secret to its longevity. (Spoiler: It's a commitment to great service.)

Detwiler's Farm Market, the Sarasota-based mini-chain that now has five locations throughout the region, offers a wide selection of produce (including hard-to-find fruit like the rambutan), local ice cream, high-quality meat and seafood and made-on-site baked goods. Its new location opened on Clark Road in late November, and locals were stoked.

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. We say we'll turn down pancakes, eggs and bacon. We've kept our comprehensive list, first published in 2016, updated with the latest restaurant openings, closings and top dishes. The result is a guide to the best spots to grab a quick bite before work or school or enjoy a leisurely weekend meal.