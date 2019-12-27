Community Raises More Than $1 Million for Season of Sharing

Thanks to the generosity of local donors, more than $1 million has already been raised this year's Season of Sharing campaign, which helps aid people on the verge of homelessness. This milestone has sparked a second $100,000 contribution to the campaign from the Patterson Foundation. To encourage continued support, the foundation will contribute additional $100,000 gifts to Season of Sharing each time the community raises $500,000 for the campaign through Jan. 31, 2020. The Patterson Foundation has contributed $4.4 million to Season of Sharing since 2010; 100 percent of the funds raised serve those in need.