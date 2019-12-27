Coldwell Banker Realtors Launch Partnership

Kimberlie MacDonald and Melissa Watrobsky Image: Courtesy Photo

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate recently announced that Kimberlie MacDonald and Melissa Watrobsky, agents affiliated with the company’s Lakewood Ranch office, have launched a real estate partnership. MacDonald and Watrobsky will provide real estate services in Lakewood Ranch and the surrounding communities including Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Parrish, Sarasota, Siesta Key and Venice. Both MacDonald and Watrobsky are affiliated with the Realtor Association of Sarasota/Manatee and are members of The Women’s Council of Realtors, as well as founding members of the nonprofit Impact 100 SRQ.