Billy Huthman Named Head Football Coach at North Port High School

Billy Huthman Image: Courtesy Photo

Billy Huthman has been named head football coach at North Port High School. Huthman was the North Port Bobcats; assistant football coach during the 2019-20 season and was responsible for quarterbacks and special teams. He also teaches HOPE and physical education at the school. In his new role, Huthman will utilize his prior head football experience to advance the Bobcats football team in the coming season. Prior to this appointment, he was an instructor as well as a head football coach at Cocoa Beach High School and an assistant coach at Cardinal Mooney High School. He also served as the assistant football coach at Hickman High School in Missouri. He holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education and master’s degree in education from Central Methodist University in Missouri, and a degree from Grand Canyon University in K-12 leadership.