Your Top 6 Things to Do: Dec. 26-Jan. 1

Walking the high wire at Sailor Circus. Image: Courtesy Circus Arts Conservatory

Dec. 27-30

Seventy talented students age 8-18 will wow you with their skills on aerial silks, contortion, flying trapeze, high wire, clowning, juggling, rola bola, unicycle, acrobatics and more when the Greatest Little Show on Earth returns for eight shows to the Sailor Circus arena.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve celebrations start early in downtown Sarasota—at 1 p.m., to be exact—with amusement games and rides at Five Points Park, live music at Main and Lemon, and plenty of food and drink vendors. It all culminates at midnight with our semi-famous pineapple drop and fireworks on the bay. Happy New Year, everybody!

Dec. 31

Historic Spanish Point takes a quieter approach to it family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration and we like it: lawn games, hula hoop and dance contests for the kids and s’more for roasting around a toasty fire. The fun starts at 7 p.m.

Jan. 1-19

The FSU/Asolo Conservatory rings in the New Year with Rajiv Joseph’s dark comedy, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. A pay-what-you-can preview night—minimum $5—is Dec. 31.

Thru Dec. 28

Last chance to catch the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, which has been playing to rave reviews at the Asolo Rep; it closes Dec. 28.

Extended to Jan. 12

Florida Studio Theatre has another hit on its hands with the Steve Martin-Edie Brickell penned Broadway musical; it’s been extended to Jan. 12. You can read our theater critic’s full review here.