Bubble up

Tips on Picking the Perfect Sparkling Wine for New Year's Eve

The preferred wine of everyone from royals to rappers, Champagne is universally associated with celebration, victory and success.

By Bob McGinn 12/26/2019 at 8:00am

Image: Shutterstock

On New Year’s Eve, the world will celebrate with Champagne. The preferred wine of royals and rappers (Jay-Z loved Cristal then dissed it), prime ministers and James Bond, it is used to christen ships and toast grand prix winners, and is universally associated with celebration, victory and success.

Throughout history, from Napoleon to Mariah Carey (the owner of Angel Champagne), the image of Champagne remains paramount. Even those who dislike white wines are happily willing to sip it, and when served to guests, it begins the evening with relaxation and sets a festive mood. Guests assume you consider them worthy of such an expense. Because most Champagne is relegated to special occasions, the rarity of it being offered at other times impresses guests even more.

Champagne is a sparkling wine, but not all sparkling wine is Champagne. While most wine with bubbles is referred to as sparkling wine, only wine from the Champagne region of France can be called Champagne. Because of its small growing area, true Champagne is limited in production and therefore costly, running from $50 a bottle to several hundred dollars. Since this scarcity limited their market to only the wealthy, the major Champagne producers created sparkling wine in California under names such as Roederer, Mumm and Chandon, most costing under $20. Roederer estate is my favorite. In addition, there are sparkling alternatives from Spain (cava) and from Italy (prosecco) which have become very popular.

There are a couple of points to consider in buying any sparkling wine. Most of them are non-vintage, so there is little difference year to year. (Vintage Champagne is very costly.) The style of wine varies from brut (very dry) to extra dry (actually somewhat sweet) to demi-sec (sweeter). Also, it’s the one wine that really needs its own glass. The saucer type was prevalent for many years, but now the flute glass is de rigueur. Not only does it show the wine better, but it enhances the stream of bubbles.

Whichever sparkling wine you choose, enjoy it this New Year's Eve in moderation. Happy New Year.

Wine writer Bob McGinn can reached at gulfcoastwinejournal.com.

8:00am By Bob McGinn

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Deep impact

An Early Childhood Development Expert Explains How Trauma and Stress Can Derail a Kid's Life

12/19/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health News

Blake Trauma Center Receives Verification From American College of Surgeons

12/18/2019 By Staff

Legislation

DeSantis, Health and Human Services Secretary Announce Advancement of Prescription Drug Import Plan

12/18/2019 By Staff

Grants

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Awards More Than $485,000 in Grants

12/16/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

