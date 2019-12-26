Sarasota Charter School Program Wins International Education Award

The Operation Outbreak (O2) educational platform, developed at Sarasota Military Academy (SMA), a local public charter school, was recently named the world’s most innovative hybrid learning program at the 2019/2020 Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards Ceremony in London, England. The global educational awards program, jointly organized by the Wharton School and QS Quacquarelli Symonds, featured an international panel of judges who selected the Operation Outbreak program out of approximately 2,000 programs from 84 countries. Operation Outbreak was recognized during a ceremony in London on Dec. 10, 2019.