Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Announces New Board Officers

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Image: Courtesy Photo

At its November 2019 board meeting, the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority unanimously elected Kristin Incrocci, owner of Lift Air Charter Services, as its chair for 2020. Incrocci, a pilot herself, served as the board's vice-chair in 2019, and was first appointed in March 2017. She was reappointed in January 2019 by former Gov. Rick Scott. Completing the 2020 Airport Authority board are John Stafford as vice-chair and Doug Holder as secretary.