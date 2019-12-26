Your Guide to Celebrating New Year's Eve in Sarasota

This downtown Sarasota block party starts at 1 p.m. and continues right into the New Year. There will be carnival rides and games at Five Points Park, live music on the corner of Main Street and Lemon Avenue and a variety of concession stands offering food and drink options. Head to the bay for a grand firework display at midnight. Prices vary by attraction.

The entire family can ring in the New Year at University Town Center's Holiday on the Green. Enjoy face painters, balloon artists, prizes and music, plus ice skating, sledding and carriage rides. A special fireworks show will illuminate the sky at 9 p.m. Admission to the event is free; activity prices vary.

Full Moon Productions hosts its fourth annual New Year's bash at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium. While out on the dance floor enjoy DJ beats and live music from spirited cover band 22N, along with a laser and light show. Catered light bites and desserts will be served throughout the evening in addition to bottomless Champagne and a top-shelf bar. Tickets start at $125 and can be purchased online.

Big Top Brewing is calling all dolls and molls for a 1920s-themed soir é e to ring in the New Year. Cut a rug to a DJ and cheers with a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight while you watch the keg drop. Don your finest glad rags for a chance to win best dressed and a Big Top gift card. It's the bee's knees.

Sage is hosting a decadent four-course meal with Champagne pairings. Chef Christopher Covelli and his culinary team will serve up butternut squash soup, pan-seared salmon with ratatouille, filet mignon and a raspberry Champagne tart for dessert. Tickets are $105 per person and you can snag yourself a seat online.

Head to the rooftop at the Art Ovation Hotel to toast the New Year Gatsby style. Welcome back the Roaring Twenties with dancing, hors d'oeuvres and a front row seat to the downtown fireworks display. Don't forget your fringe and feathers. General admission is $75 which includes two drinks and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets can be purchased online.

Historic Spanish Point offers New Year's fun for the whole family with music, lawn games, hula-hooping, dance competitions and a blazing performance by Catalyst Fire. There will be s'mores for roasting in addition to holiday treats and a cash bar. Tickets are $12 for members and $15 for non-members.

Set in a large tent amid the downtown festivities, this party features SRQ Beats teaming with the Circus Art Conservatory for a private evening of revelry and performances. Dance the night away between viewing acts of acrobatic feats and daring fire shows. Take a breather in the outdoor Chill Lounge, nibble on hors d'oeuvres and cheers with a Champagne toast. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased here.

Put a pinch of mystery in your New Year's Eve with a masked dinner at Blasé Bistro and Martini Bar. Enjoy an Italian-inspired five-course meal, in addition to live music from the Alie Kats Band, party favors and a Champagne toast. BYOM or wear one of the masks provided. Dinner is $75 per person and a wine flight pairing can be added for $35. Reserve your seat by calling (941) 312-6850.

Grove invites you to stay up late to celebrate the New Year flapper style. Executive chef Greg Campbell will prepare premium hors d'oeuvres and a decadent carving station, along with an open bar of premium giggle water. Guests can dance to DJ entertainment and watch the Times Square Ball drop live. Tickets are $119.95 per person and reservations can be made by calling (941) 893-4321.

All three Mattison's locations will be ringing in the New Year with dining, dancing and festivities. Mattison's Forty-One is even debuting a new dance floor to move your boogie shoes on. For information on live music, special menus and reservations, visit their website.