Dr. Tracy Wagner Appointed to Higher Education Facilities Financing Authority

Dr. Tracy Wagner Image: Courtesy Photo

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Ringling College of Art and Design vice-president for finance and administration Dr. Tracy Wagner to a five-year term on the Higher Education Facilities Financing Authority, a statewide tax-exempt bond conduit specifically chartered for nonprofit institutions of higher education that are located in Florida and accredited by the Southern Association of Schools and Colleges.

Wagner has previously served as chair of the Florida Independent Colleges and Universities Risk Management Association. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting and economics from the University of Northern Iowa, her master’s degree in business administration from the University of Dubuque, and her doctorate in philosophy and educational leadership and administration from Barry University. Her appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.