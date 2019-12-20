New 60-Unit Condo Project Under Permit Review

A rendering of the new Drapac Condominiums Image: Courtesy Halflants + Pichette

Architectural firm Halflants + Pichette is completing the design for a 60-unit condominium development and landscaped courtyard at the corner of Fourth Street and Cocoanut Avenue in downtown Sarasota's Rosemary District. Named the Drapac Condominiums, the development will consist of a wide variety of units, from 900 square feet to 3,000 square feet, including live-work units with private yards, townhomes, one-bedroom units, and penthouses with loft spaces. All condominiums have oversized terraces and ceilings of 12 feet of more. For more information, click here.