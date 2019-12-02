Williams Parker Adds Beth A. Collins as Chief Operating Officer

Beth A. Collins Image: Courtesy Photo

Williams Parker has named Beth A. Collins as chief operating officer. In her new role, Collins will lead and manage the firm’s administrative functions, including accounting, human resources, marketing and facilities, and will be responsible for overseeing the development and execution of the firm’s strategic objectives. She joins the firm from Volpe and Koenig, P.C. in Philadelphia, where she served as executive director; she has more than two decades of management experience in the legal industry.