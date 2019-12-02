  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Coffee Klatch

What's Brewing at Burns Court's Project Coffee?

The new café has embarked on a social experiment.

By Isaac Eger 12/2/2019 at 11:50am Published in the December 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Emily Arthur and Ian Steger at their Project Coffee

Image: Isaac Eger

The interior of Project Coffee, located in historic Burns Court, is bright and clean. The only wall hanging is a black-and-white menu board listing the café’s modest offerings. Wide, street-facing windows welcome natural light, and ample seating welcomes customers. The coffee is excellent, and the food is yummy. But behind all these standard café offerings is a social experiment.

Project Coffee pays its workers $15 an hour, plus tips. If you do the math, a 40-hour-a-week barista could make $31,200 annually without tips, a livable income. By contrast, the minimum wage in Florida is $8.46 an hour, or $17,600 for a full-time worker. Tipped workers, however, often earn $5.44 per state law if their employer claims a tip credit of $3.02 an hour. 

Ian Steger, Project Coffee’s 24-year-old co-owner, along with Emily Arthur, believes it’s worth taking the risk on a higher wage. He has been pulling shots from behind espresso machines at various coffee shops, from Starbucks to tiny independents, for the last six years. The biggest problems facing every place he worked, he says, was low morale and high employee turnover. The obvious solution? Pay them more.

“The stress of having to perform day in day out just to pay your rent wears on you,” says Steger. “Setting the bar higher for what you can guarantee to bring home creates a better workplace.”

A $15 minimum wage may be on Floridians’ 2020 ballot as a constitutional amendment. Florida For A Fair Wage collected the required 766,260 petition signatures in October and the proposed amendment is headed to the state Supreme Court for review. Some major corporations, like Amazon and Disney, began to offer their employees $15 an hour last year, and certain cities, like New York City and Seattle, also have adopted a $15 minimum wage.

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, with the support of Gov. Ron DeSantis, is against the proposed Constitutional Amendment, stating that a 77 percent increase in labor costs will lead to job cuts and increased automation in the hospitality industry. John Horne, the owner of Anna Maria Oyster Bar and three other restaurants, says he can’t raise menu prices to compensate for increased wages. “In Florida, I can’t raise my menu 40 percent,” he says. “I can’t raise it 20 percent. Retirees are not getting a pay raise.” He’s not opposed to raising wages—to $10 or even $15 an hour—but not for tipped workers whose hourly rate he estimates at $30 ($62,400 annually) to $40 ($83,200 annually) in Sarasota, or for entry-level workers, such as high school students who work as hosts and hostesses. (Horne’s numbers are quite a bit higher than the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ May 2018 report that the annual mean wage for the 9,190 waiters and waitresses in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton was $29,530.) 

Project Coffee employee Erin McQueary, 22, says it’s been gratifying working for an employer who values her. Before working at the café, McQueary worked at a law firm in St. Pete making $16 an hour, but she hated the work. While the commute to Sarasota adds to her expenses, she says it’s worth it.  “When your employer not only agrees to pay you a livable wage but insists on doing so, it communicates to me that not only my labor, but my personhood is valued,” she says.

Project Coffee has been open since July and has one full-time and two part-time employees. So far, Steger says he hasn’t lost a single employee and he’s turning a small profit.

Steger agrees his business model is a risk and he might not be making as much money as other coffee shop owners, but he says all business startups are a risk.

“I cannot think of a better investment than labor,” he says. “A business is nothing without labor, and paying a dignified wage is the only recognition of that. As someone who has exclusively worked in service, I am well aware of what a business can generate and how labor cost factors into the equation. We run a tight ship, but the dignity that a life-sustaining job provides keeps morale, motivation and energy high. Fifteen dollars an hour does not pose a threat to the success of a business—and if a business relies on suppressed wages, maybe it is not a business worth having.”

Filed under
coffee, Burns Court
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Sky's the limit

New Oak & Stone Restaurant With Rooftop Bar Opens

12/02/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Coffee Klatch

What's Brewing at Burns Court's Project Coffee?

12/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Side effects

Four Satisfying Sides (And One Recipe for a Terrific Holiday Casserole)

12/02/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

A Black Friday Brunch, a Brewery Craft Market and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

11/27/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Cat Fight

The Story of the Florida Panther Is Worth Telling

12/02/2019

Chukka, Chukka

You Can Watch the Ponies and Stomp the Divots at the Sarasota Polo Club

12/02/2019 By Susan Burns

Horse Whisperers

These Three Pros Help Horses Perform Their Best

12/02/2019 By Hannah Wallace, Kay Kipling, and Cooper Levey-Baker

Pony Up

It Takes a Pile of Money to Compete in High-Level Equestrianism

12/02/2019 By Hanna Powers

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Gettin' Hygge With It

Five Cozy Finds to Up Your Hygge Quotient

12/02/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Beauty Empties

Seven Products Our Beauty Editor Used to the Last Drop

11/26/2019 By Heather Dunhill

How Bazaar

Sarasota's Independent Arts and Crafts Fair Serves Up Unique Gift Ideas

11/25/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Storage

New South Sarasota Detwiler's Farm Market Opens Wednesday

11/18/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

What Your Money Can Buy

What $2.7 Million Will Buy You on Holmes Beach

12/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Botanical Gems

Unusual Trees and Plants are The Ringling’s Other Works of Art

12/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Beach Style

How to Get the Coastal Cottage Look

12/02/2019 Photography by Ilene Denton

A New Day for the Arts

Sarasota Art Museum Opens Its Doors to the Public

12/02/2019 By Kay Kipling

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

How High Can You Jump?

Debbie Stephens Can Jump Higher Than Any Other Female Horse Rider

12/02/2019 By Hanna Powers

Awards

Community Day School Selects Sue Rosin for Goldie Feldman Award

12/02/2019 By Staff

Plant This

A Venice Beautification Project Helps Fight Climate Change

12/02/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Gossip Girls

The Life and Times of a Sarasota Mermaid

12/02/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

The Jet Set

Private Air Travel Is Up, Up, Up in Sarasota

08/01/2019 By Stacey Altherr Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Allentown from Sarasota-Bradenton

11/12/2019 By Staff

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Gettin' Hygge With It

Five Cozy Finds to Up Your Hygge Quotient

12/02/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Müv-ing Up

A Retired Lakewood Ranch Executive Is a Major Player in the Smoking-Hot Cannabis Industry

12/02/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health News

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center to Host Health and Wellness Expo

12/02/2019 By Staff

Horse Whisperers

These Three Pros Help Horses Perform Their Best

12/02/2019 By Hannah Wallace, Kay Kipling, and Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe