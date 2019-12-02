What Your Money Can Buy
What $2.7 Million Will Buy You on Holmes Beach
A home with a kitchen Martha Stewart loved; plus, other homes in Indian Beach-Sapphire Shores and Palmer Ranch.
$460,065
5813 Willow Marsh Court, Sarasota
DiVosta Homes’ Summerwood model is a 2,069-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bath home with added flex room. It’s slated for occupancy this month in Hammock Preserve on Palmer Ranch, where other models start in the low $300,000s. (941) 260-0554
$515,000
1015 Caloosa Drive, Sarasota
Built in 1957 and extensively updated, this Mediterranean-inspired three-bedroom, two-bath home is in the historic Indian Beach Sapphire Shores museum district. Kimberly Mills, RE/MAX Alliance Group, (941) 321-9601
$2.7 million
528 74th St., Holmes Beach
With a chef’s dream kitchen (Martha Stewart visited this kitchen as part of her cooking show), this Spanish/Mediterranean-style home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac on Bimini Bay with Tampa Bay views. Victoria Sperounes, Michael Saunders & Company, (941) 960-3773