What Your Money Can Buy

What $2.7 Million Will Buy You on Holmes Beach

A home with a kitchen Martha Stewart loved; plus, other homes in Indian Beach-Sapphire Shores and Palmer Ranch.

By Ilene Denton 12/2/2019 at 10:44am Published in the December 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

5813 Willow Marsh Court

Image: Courtesy Photo

$460,065

5813 Willow Marsh Court, Sarasota

DiVosta Homes’ Summerwood model is a 2,069-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bath home with added flex room. It’s slated for occupancy this month in Hammock Preserve on Palmer Ranch, where other models start in the low $300,000s. (941) 260-0554

1015 Caloosa Drive, Sarasota

Image: Courtesy Photo

$515,000

1015 Caloosa Drive, Sarasota

Built in 1957 and extensively updated, this Mediterranean-inspired three-bedroom, two-bath home is in the historic Indian Beach Sapphire Shores museum district. Kimberly Mills, RE/MAX Alliance Group, (941) 321-9601

528 74th St., Holmes Beach

Image: Courtesy Photo

 

$2.7 million

528 74th St., Holmes Beach

With a chef’s dream kitchen (Martha Stewart visited this kitchen as part of her cooking show), this Spanish/Mediterranean-style home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac on Bimini Bay with Tampa Bay views. Victoria Sperounes, Michael Saunders & Company, (941) 960-3773

What Your Money Can Buy

