New Oak & Stone Restaurant With Rooftop Bar Opens

It's been a busy year for Oak & Stone, the local pizza and brews mini-chain that has already in 2019 added a full location in Sarasota, plus its "Fastfire" spinoff restaurant in Bradenton, which joined existing outposts in Sarasota and St. Petersburg. Now, the restaurant is officially opening its fourth full restaurant—this one located in downtown Bradenton, with a big rooftop bar that offers views of the Manatee River.

The new Oak & Stone has 160 seats and uses the same self-serve beer wall technology that the other locations have become known for. The restaurant is adjacent to Bradenton's SpringHill Suites hotel, and guests there can pass back and forth between the properties, order Oak & Stone food via room service and even eat by the pool. The rooftop bar is located on the eighth floor of the building, with 20 additional beer, cider and wine taps, plus plenty space to hang out and take in the water views. Get to it.

The new Oak & Stone is located at 1201 First Ave. W., Bradenton, and is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. For more info, call (941) 357-4306 or visit the restaurant's website.