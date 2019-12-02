Manatee County Clerk of Court Assists Hundreds of Residents During 'Operation Green Light'

The Manatee County courthouse. Image: Courtesy Photo

Last October, the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller participated in Operation Green Light, a one-week driver's license reinstatement event. During the event, Manatee County customers with suspended licenses were given an opportunity to pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, and save up to 30 percent in additional fees. Customers were also be able to have suspended licenses reinstated. To become eligible or to have a license reinstated, customers were able to satisfy fees owed or were placed on payment plans. The Manatee County office assisted 39 customers with the reinstatement of their license, helped make 160 people eligible for restatement their driver’s licenses, and placed 603 cases on a payment plan. Statewide 1,771 driver’s licenses were reinstated and 9,841 cases were made eligible for driver’s licenses. Additionally, 10,246 cases were paid in full, and 22,501 payment plans were established or re-established.