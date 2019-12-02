Lakewood Ranch Medical Center to Host Health and Wellness Expo

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center (LWRMC) will host a “New Year, New You" health and wellness expo from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2020, at The Mall at University Town Center. The event will include fitness classes hosted by local instructors, meditation sessions in a "LWRMC lounge," and cooking demos with Williams-Sonoma and chef and Sarasota Magazine contributor Judi Gallagher. The expo will feature more than 50 vendors from Sarasota and Manatee counties, as well as a speaker series with entrepreneur Luke Wren, Kombucha 221BC owner Aneta Lundquist, Jaco's Boxing + Fitness owner Kelli Jaco, and local physicians Dr. Stelios Rekkas, Dr. Felicia Wagman and Dr. David Buck.

Fitness classes will be provided by barre3, Title Boxing, Studio K2G Yoga & Fitness, Jaco’s Boxing + Fitness, Pineapple Yoga Studio, CycleBar, Pure Barre Lakewood Ranch, Orangetheory Fitness University Park, Fit Crew Bradenton, Rebekka Mars Yoga & Coaching, Thavma Yoga and F45 Training and Fit2Run. The expo is presented by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities in conjunction with the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance; this year's event is an amplified version of the health and wellness expo that has previously been held at the medical center.