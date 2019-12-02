Pony Up
It Takes a Pile of Money to Compete in High-Level Equestrianism
Equestrian pursuits are known as the “sport of kings” for a reason. Horses are expensive. Top horses can be worth hundreds of thousands or millions, and so is all the maintenance that keeps them in tip-top shape. Because of the price point, many top equestrians come from families that find it easier to support this lifestyle. Olympic-level competition requires international travel with a string of five to 10 horses that owners fly around the world. Some of the top riders from the U.S. right now are Georgina Bloomberg (Michael Bloomberg’s daughter), Eve Jobs (Steve Jobs’ daughter), Jennifer Gates (Bill Gates’ daughter), Jessica Springsteen (Bruce Springsteen’s daughter) and Hannah Selleck (Tom Selleck’s daughter).
Here are some of the average fees for the “A” circuit, the top-ranked competitions, without including insurance or vet bills.
Horses and Horse Fees
$25,000-$500,000: What it costs to lease or own a horse that’s competitive on the ‘A’ Circuit; prices go up as you climb the ranks. At the Hampton Classic this summer, there were horses valued at more than $5 million.
Full-care monthly board: A minimum of $1,000
Lessons: $75-plus for a single lesson
Feed and supplements: $500-$1,000 a month
Trimming feet and shoes: $200 every 6 weeks
Show Fees
Trailer fee: $1-$3 a mile
Miscellaneous fees for membership, drug testing, security, etc.: $400
Stall rental: $300 a week or roughly $5,000 a circuit
Full-service groom: $50 a day
Braiding fee: $200
Equestrian Professionals
Massage: $95 for one hour
Chiropractor: $50-$150 a session
Acupuncture: $100-$200 a session
Psychic: $175 for one hour
Gear
Saddle: $7,000
Bridle: $550
Helmet: $500
Breeches: $190
Show coat: $300
Boots: $600
Fitness Equipment
Aquatic treadmill: $20,000-$80,000
Theraplate: $6,000