Community Day School Selects Sue Rosin for Goldie Feldman Award

Sue Rosin Image: Courtesy Photo

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School will honor longtime former pre-school teacher, school parent and grandparent Sue Rosin with its annual Goldie Feldman Award. Rosin will be recognized for her years of volunteering with the school's literacy program and her dedicated service as a featured reader during the annual Dr. Seuss Day. The award ceremony will include brunch, presentations by family and friends, and a special performance by students in Rosin's honor. Proceeds will support learning resources and literacy programs at the school. The event will take place Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Michael's On East. Tickets are $90 for general admission, $180 for patron sponsorship. For more information, click here.