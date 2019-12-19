Your Top 6 Things to Do: Dec. 19-25

John Ringling's Circus Nutcracker Image: Frank Atura

Dec. 20-21

The Sarasota Ballet puts its own Sarasota-centric circus spin on the classic full-length holiday ballet when it brings back John Ringling's Circus Nutcracker for three glittery performances at the Van Wezel.

Opening Dec. 23

Toby and Itzhak Perlman, their faculty and some of the brightest student musicians in the world return to Sarasota for their 16th annual winter residency—two weeks of master classes, student recitals, rehearsals and more open to the public. The first works-in-progress student recital is Monday evening. The residency culminates with a grand celebration concert led by the famed violinist at the Opera House Jan. 4. Check out the complete schedule here.

Dec. 19

Journey to Myakka City to see these magnificent stallions at their winter training headquarters. The Herrmann family hosts two-hour training sessions free and open to the public Thursdays and Fridays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. through April. Afterwards be sure to visit the stables for the ultimate meet and greet.

Dec. 21

Sixty years of musical training for 10,000 area youth who’ve participated in five string orchestras, one wind band and one full orchestra. That’s a lot to celebrate, and the Sarasota Orchestra is doing just that Saturday afternoon with a free alumni reunion concert at the Riverview Performing Arts Center.

Dec. 22

Can’t get enough Christmas music? Choral Artists of Sarasota brings us brass and organ music for the holidays, with guest conductor Todd Craven, associate conductor of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

Dec. 25

Do you celebrate Hanukkah instead of Christmas? The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee brings you a fun inaugural event, A Fiddler on the Roof Singalong and Chinese buffet. Everybody now, regardless of what holiday you celebrate: “Tradition…”