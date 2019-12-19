Three Commercial Real Estate Transactions

238 S. Links Ave. in Towles Court Image: Courtesy Photo

The Shark and The Bee, LLC, has purchased an office condo at 100 Wallace Ave., Suite 260, Sarasota, from Stacey Theis for $210,000. This 1,218-square-foot space will become a law office and features lots of light and ample parking. Eric Massey and Susan Goldstein of MSC Commercial represented the Seller.

BJH Hospitality, Inc., has purchased 238 S. Links Ave., Sarasota, from The Regent Group, LLC, for $467,500. The 1,323-square-foot office building located in historic Towles Court features large, bright rooms and easy access to downtown. Eric Massey of MSC Commercial represented the transaction.

SL Ibis, LLC, has purchased 3976 Destination Dr., Suite 104, Osprey, from Sassari Properties, LLC for $207,500. The 1,058-square-foot turnkey retail suite features an all-white finish and lots of light in Bay Street Town Center. Eric Massey and Ben Graham of MSC Commercial represented the transaction.