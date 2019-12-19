Sarasota County Government Offices to Close for Holidays

Sarasota County Government office closures and service schedule changes for the holidays will be as follows:

Sarasota County Government Offices

Sarasota County Government offices will be closed Dec. 24-25, and Jan. 1, 2020.

Florida Health Department in Sarasota County

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2020.

Libraries and Historical Resources Libraries and Historical Resources will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1, 2020. All county libraries will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1, 2020. Recreation centers will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1, 2020.

Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) Schedule

Regular bus services will be suspended Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2020. The SCAT administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window will be closed Dec. 24-25, and Jan.1, 2020. The Siesta Key Breeze will operate on a normal schedule. Regular bus service will operate Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Solid Waste Collections

All solid waste facilities, including the Central County Landfill, the Citizens' Convenience Center and the Chemical Collection Centers will be closed for the holiday on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2020.

Curbside collection services for trash, recycling and yard waste will run as follows. Collection times vary, so residents should place materials at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of pickup.

Monday, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 - no changes.

Tuesday, Dec, 24 and Dec. 31 - no changes.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2020 - no collection services.

All remaining collections will be delayed by one day due to the holiday.

Thursday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2020 - collection for Wednesday customers.

Friday, Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, 2020 - collection for Thursday customers.

Saturday, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4, 2020 - collection for Friday customers.

Sarasota County's Chemical Collection Centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road and 250 S. Jackson Road, along with the Re-Uz-It Shop, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, will also be closed Dec. 24, in addition to Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The landfill will remain open until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4, 2020 due to the holiday collection schedule, however the Construction and Demolition area will close at 2 p.m.