Our Top 5 Real Estate Junkie Blogs of 2019

The stunning pool at Casa del Mar on St. Armands Circle Image: Ryan Gamma

Casa del Mar is an elegant example of an historic home restored just right.

We'll take the award-winning Strandhus (Norwegian for "beach house"), please.

If you lived here, your neighbor would be Stephen King.

In case you're thinking of making the move to downtown Sarasota...

Over half a million for a "trailer" may seem excessive, but waterfront mobile home in Venice is special.