Best of the Year
Our Top 5 Real Estate Junkie Blogs of 2019
From a modern residence in Lido Shores to a mobile home with a knockout view, here are our favorite listings of the year.
For Sale: A 1930s Mansion on St. Armands
Casa del Mar is an elegant example of an historic home restored just right.
For Sale: A Modern Architectural Gem in Lido Shores
We'll take the award-winning Strandhus (Norwegian for "beach house"), please.
For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace
If you lived here, your neighbor would be Stephen King.
For Sale: Philanthropist Betty Schoenbaum’s Palm Avenue Penthouse
In case you're thinking of making the move to downtown Sarasota...
For Sale: A Mobile Home with Amazing Water Views
Over half a million for a "trailer" may seem excessive, but waterfront mobile home in Venice is special.