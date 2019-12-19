Best of the Year
5 Notable Sales of 2019
From the Ohana estate to a near record-breaking Siesta Key deal, here are five notable Top Sales of 2019
Ohana Estate on Longboat Key Sells for $11.4 Million
This one-of-a-kind estate is the largest ever single-family home sale on north Longboat Key.
Siesta Key Notches Second-Highest Home Sale Ever
Another eye-popping price tag, this time for $10.5 million on Siesta Key.
Harbor Acres Bayfront Home Sells for $9.85 Million
This home wasn't even on the market, but a savvy real estate agent persuaded the owner to sell. The entire deal took two weeks.
A Longboat Key Mansion in Regents Court Sells for $7.5 Million
Before Ohana sold a few months later, this was the highest MLS sale on Longboat Key in five years.
One Day, Two Mega Sales on Anna Maria Island
This laid-back vacation island is also booming; the first property was purchased for $8.5 million by a business associate of Garth Brooks.