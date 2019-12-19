Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue Kicks Off $10 Million Campus Expansion Project

Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue, the nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter and adoption center on Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch, officially broke ground this month on its yearlong campus expansion project. The planned expansion includes three new buildings totaling over 30,000 square feet of space, including a 20,000-square-foot welcome center; a separate intake building that will be used to quarantine new animals; and a behavior and training center. In addition to serving as a place to socialize with potential pets, the new welcome center will feature a state-of-the-art veterinary clinic, indoor/outdoor cat habitat, and warm, welcoming event rooms, allowing for greater community outreach and a wider scope of services. Other campus improvements include a new dog pool and patio, walking trail to help dogs learn to walk on a leash, fenced play area and eight more dog cottages. The changes will double capacity for dogs and increase capacity for cats by 25 percent, allowing Nate’s Honor to save about 4,500 animals annually, compared to the 2,000 it has saved so far for 2019. The expansion of the eight-acre campus is being funded by a $10 million capital campaign called Journey Home. Nate’s Honor is currently at 70 percent of the fundraising goal.