Manatee County Port Authority Elects Priscilla Whisenant Trace as Chairwoman

Priscilla Whisenant Trace Image: Courtesy Photo

Manatee County Commissioner Priscilla Whisenant Trace has been elected to a one-year term as chairwoman of the Manatee County Port Authority, the governing board of Port Manatee. Whisenant Trace's election to the chair position was affirmed Dec. 19 at the meeting of the Manatee County Port Authority, following her selection at the Dec. 10 meeting of the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners. She succeeds Vanessa Baugh, who held the chair role over the past three years. Also affirmed at the Dec. 19 meeting to serve one-year officer terms in 2020 are Reggie Bellamy, first vice-chairman; Misty Servia, second vice-chairwoman; and Stephen R. Jonsson, third vice-chairman. Port Manatee’s seven-member governing board is completed by Betsy Benac and Carol Whitmore. Whisenant Trace, who has served on the county’s commission and the port’s board since 2016, was the port board’s first vice-chairwoman in 2017 and served again this year.