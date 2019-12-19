Manatee County Government Announces Holiday Hours

Bradenton Beach Image: Shutterstock

Manatee County Government offices will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1, 2020. Garbage, yard waste and recycling will be suspended on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Collection services are postponed one day for the remainder of the week and resume the normal schedule the following Monday.

All MCAT buses will stop running at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Anna Maria Island Trolley and Longboat Key Shuttle will stop running at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.There will be no fixed route, Handy Bus or Longboat Key Shuttle services on Christmas Day or New Year's Day. The Anna Maria Trolley and Beach Express will run regular service on Christmas and New Year's Day.

On the days government offices are closed, public parks, preserves and beaches remain open to the public. Manatee County and Buffalo Creek golf courses will be closed on Christmas Day. G.T. Bray Recreation Center will will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. The Recreation Center will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will reopen on Jan. 2.

Manatee County public libraries will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Downtown Central, the only county library open on Mondays, will close at 6 p.m. on Dec 31. All libraries will close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will be closed on New Year's Day.