Major Sarasota Philanthropist Dies

Chuck Barancik Image: Barbara Banks

We were dismayed to hear that philanthropist Charles Barancik, whose generosity impacted thousands of people in Sarasota, died last night in a car crash with a Longboat Key police officer on Gulf of Mexico Drive. His wife, Margery, was hospitalized with injuries. News reports state Barancik, 91, and his wife pulled out in front of the police car as they were leaving their condominium. Barancik and his family launched the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation in 2014. With $100 million in assets, the foundation has granted $55 million to 154 nonprofits, impacting education, the arts, legal justice, the environment, medical research and much more. Those who worked with him and were recipients of his generosity described him as one of the most inspiring people they’d ever met. We interviewed Barancik about his philanthropy in 2018.